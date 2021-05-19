13-year-old Keyntarius is a Wednesday's Child with a winner's attitude

"I use my actions to show love for people, like when I really care about people I just run to them to go help them," he said.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The child you're about to meet still isn't a hundred percent sure he wants to be adopted.

I'm telling you this because we have an opportunity here.

Keyntarius is a great kid. And I know in my heart that a great family is just what he needs to heal from past abuse and neglect.

Spending time at the home of the Dallas Cowboys is something Keyntarius will always remember.

"I got this new jacket!" he said excitedly about the gift the Cowboys gave him.

"I do look good in this jacket," he added.

Keyntarius — "Key" for short — is 13 years old with an eye for style and a winner's attitude.

"I use my actions to show love for people, like when I really care about people I just run to them to go help them," he said.

Key has a lot of talents. He's an athlete and an artist.

His hand drawings are perfect. Superheroes inspire him.

"Mortal Kombat, DC and Marvel are my favorites," he said.

His drawings and what they represent comfort Key.

Sometimes he even teaches his friends how to draw. He's always trying to help others.

"I get along well with other people. Sometimes I teach somebody to do stuff when they don't know how to do it."

Now Key needs someone to teach him that no matter what he's been through in life, healing is possible.

And that having parents who love you deeply is also possible whether they are blood or not.

Key is a treasure who deserves all he desires.