11-year-old Wednesday's Child Josh is now with his Forever Family

DALLAS — We got some great news today about a young boy we featured last year at the State Fair of Texas.

11-year-old Josh will never have to go to the fair as a foster child again.

After six years in foster care, he's about to get adopted. And he can thank his CPS caseworker who worked so hard for this moment.

When we met 11-year-old Josh last October, he wouldn't stop smiling and told us about the qualities that made him special.

"My speed, my strength and my size," he said were some of his good qualities.

Josh knew our story would help him get adopted.

Not just because of who he is, but because of Tamaya Reese, his Child Protective Services caseworker.

"Because this baby has experienced so much in his life, it means a lot to me to get him what he deserves, and that's a loving family," Reese told us last year during the taping.

His adoptive parents saw the story and knew instantly Josh was their son.

He moved in with them in May and will be adopted in the fall. He has new parents, six siblings and an instant family.

Josh told his caseworker he is loving this moment in his life.

In a statement, his adoptive parents said in part:

"He has an energetic spirit and is a happy kid who fits right into our family. Joshua's confidence, smile, kind heart and outlook on life despite his circumstances are what caught our attention when we saw his Wednesday's Child story. We love him immensely."

Josh's caseworker says he is living his best life. She found him an amazing family and Joshua deserved it.

The next time Josh goes to the State Fair of Texas, it will be with his Forever Family.