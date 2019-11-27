The WFAA Santa’s Helpers Wreath Auction is back. Bid on these one-of-a-kind holiday wreaths loaded with amazing gifts.

All proceeds go to the WFAA’s Santa’s Helpers Toy Drive to spread holiday cheer to North Texas children.

Wreath size is at least 24 inches in diameter.

Wreaths will be delivered within 5 business days via courier. All bids must be within the Dallas/Fort Worth area.

Wreaths must be paid for within 24 hours of auction completion via PayPal.

All sales are final. All money earned from this auction will benefit the 2019 Santa's Helpers toy drive campaign.

NOTE: Bidding links go live at 12:00 a.m. on Monday, December 2.

For additional information on Santa's Helpers please visit www.wfaa.com/santashelpers.

This holiday wreath was created by Cirque du Soleil.

Features:

• 24” wreath is decorated with blue pink and gold ornaments as well as small pink stockings ornaments.

• 2 tickets to Cirque du Soleil OVO at the Comerica Arena in Frisco, Texas, April 23, 2020

• 2 tickets to Cirque du Soleil OVO at the new Dickey’s Arena in Fort Worth, April 30, 2020

• Cirque du Soleil Christmas Ornaments

• Cirque du Soleil Socks

Total Value: $438

Click to bid on the Cirque du Soleil Wreath

This holiday wreath was created by Academy Sports and Outdoors.

Features:

• 24” wreath is decorated with blue snowflake lights that take AA batteries and faux deer antlers.

• 2 x $50 Academy Sports + Outdoors gift cards

• $90 in YETI branded product

• 2 Altec Lansing mini speakers ($40 value each)

• 3 River2Sea fishing bait ($42 value)

Total Value: $312

Click to bid on the Academy Sports and Outdoors Wreath

This holiday wreath was created by ABC Pest Control.

Features:

• 24” wreath is decorated with maroon ornaments and ribbon, burlap snowflake ornament, small stocking ornaments, wooden Merry Christmas sign 3x3 inches.

• $500 gift certificate that is good towards any ABC Home and Commercial services. This gift certificate is good for up to one year.

• ABC Socks

• ABC post it holder and level

• Plush ant eater

• ABC t-shirt

• ABC pen

• ABC koozie

Total Value: $575

Click to bid on the ABC Pest Control Wreath

This holiday wreath was created by Firehouse Firehouse Agency.

Features:

• 24” wreath that features gold ornaments

• Bows and ribbon with a wooden Firehouse logo sign

• 3 x $100 of Gold Visa gift cards.

Total Value: $300

Click to Bid on the Firehouse Agency Wreath

This one-of-a-kind holiday wreath was created by Dallas Summer Musicals

Features:

• 24” wreath with frosted greenery that features string lights powered by AA batteries.

• Four tickets to Frozen on June 18, 2020

• DSM lanyard

• DSM pop socket

• DSM key chain

• Large Frozen mug that says “Sisters Forever”

• Blue candy canes

Total Value: $400

Click to bid on the Dallas Summer Musicals Wreath

This holiday wreath was created by the XFL Dallas Renegades

Features:

• 24” wreath is decorated with a football ribbon.

• Dallas Renegades koozie.

• Toy football.

• Regulation XFL Dallas Renegades football.

• Pair of season tickets, sideline passes for first home game.

• Season tickets for the following games: February 9 2020, March 1 2020, March 7 2020, March 29 2020, April 9 2020. The tickets and sideline passes must be redeemed at least 72 hours in advance of the first game on Sunday February 9, 2020. Tickets will be digital only and a code will be sent.

• Sideline passes for February 9, 2020.

Total Value: $1,000

Click to bid on the XFL Dallas Renegades Wreath

This holiday wreath was created by Lexie's.

Features:

• 24” wreath is decorated with various items from the women’s boutique.

• 2 x $25 Lexie’s gift card

• Leopard Key Ring

• 2 x Velvet Scrunchies (olive and wine)

• Gold earrings

• Grey Beanie

• Zipper Snake Wallet

• 3 x gold necklaces

• Grey mini wallet

• 2 Christmas scented wax candle melts

Total value $308

Click to bid on the Lexie's Wreath

This holiday wreath was created by A#1 Air.

Features:

• $500 gift certificate for ANY of A#1 Air’s services.

• A Nest doorbell AND installation!

Total Value: $1,013

Click to bid on the A#1 Air Wreath

This holiday wreath was created by Papa John’s Pizza.

Features:

• 24” wreath

• An authentic Pudge Rodriguez signed baseball

• Pudge Rodriguez “Top Moments” official bobblehead

• Globe Life Park “Final Game” official t-shirt

• Official Texas Rangers adjustable cap

• Two ticket vouchers for a 2020 FC Dallas match at Toyota Stadium (must contact FC Dallas prior to February 14, 2020 to redeem)

• 2 Soccer Hall of Fame passes

• Official FC Dallas team scarf

Total Value: $400 (not including priceless Pudge Rodriguez signed baseball)

Click to bid on the Papa John's Pizza Wreath

This holiday wreath was created by Dairy Queen.

Features:

• 24” wreath that is decorated by Dairy Queen

• Dairy Queen Blizzard toys

• Pink green ornaments

• Red ribbon

• Various Dairy Queen character toys

• $300 of Dairy Queen gift cards.

Total Value: $300

Click to bid on the Dairy Queen Wreath

This holiday wreath was created by Fuzzy's Taco Shop.

Features:

• 24” wreath

• Green and red ribbons and holiday decorations.

• 12 $25 Fuzzy's Taco Shop gift cards

• 2 koozies

• 2 4oz Fuzzy’s Dust

Total Value: $300

Click to bid on the Fuzzy's Taco Shop Wreath

This holiday wreath was created by KidZania.

Features:

• The 24” wreath contains the following:

• 10 complimentary tickets to KidZania Dallas at Stonebriar Centre in Frisco, TX

• 4 KidZania RightZKeepers plush toys

• 4 KidZania wallets

• Admission passes expire 12/31/2020. Complimentary Ticket is only redeemable at KidZania Dallas ticket counter when spaces are available. Cannot be redeemed online. Please present this ticket at the check-in at KidZania Dallas airport. Equal to one general admission ticket. Certain restrictions may apply. Cannot be used on holidays, sold-out days, for birthday parties, field trips, or any other special events. Non-transferrable. Please check our Website for hours of operation and availability.

Total value $500

Click to bid on the KidZania Wreath

This holiday wreath was created by Local Favorite.

Features:

• Blue, pink, and green ornaments.

• Small pottery, small candy canes, decorative skulls.

• A Snuffers koozie and necklace, a miniature sombrero, and maracas.

• $100 to Taqueria La Ventana

• $100 El Fenix

• $100 Snuffers

Total Value: $300

Click to bid on the Local Favorite Wreath

This holiday wreath was created by Medieval Times.

Features:

• Family four pack with VIP Celebration Package upgrade (Tickets may not be used for New Years Eve show Make reservations through contact provided with winning wreath).

Total value: $323.80

Click to bid on the Medieval Times Wreath

This holiday wreath was created by Texas Ballet Theatre.

Features:

• Decorated with blue and silver ornaments.

• Gold bow.

• Blue Texas Ballet Theater stress balls in the shapes of stars.

• 4 tickets to a performance of The Nutcracker (Black out date: Thursday, Dec. 19 at 7 pm at Bass Performance Hall in Fort Worth)

• 2 signed pointe shoes

Total Value $300

Click to bid on the Texas Ballet Theatre Wreath

This holiday wreath was created by the Dallas Stars.

Features:

• 24” wreath is decorated with green and gold ornaments.

• 2 Gold Center Ice tickets to the Dallas Stars vs. the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday January 29, 2020.

• 2 Gold Center Ice tickets to the Dallas Stars vs the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday February 11, 2020.

• 2 Stars t-shirts size large.

• Winter Classic beanie.

Total value $700

Click to bid on the Dallas Stars Wreath

This holiday wreath was created by WFAA Daybreak.

Features:

Decorated with an 8x10 wooden WFAA decorative sign, a size large WFAA t-shirt, WFAA coffee mug, WFAA lanyard, eggs and bacon ornament, tv ornament, camera ornament, coffee ornament. This wreath also contains autographed ornaments with photos of the following on-air talent; Kara Sewell, Marc Istook, Greg Fields, and Tashara Parker. The winner of this wreath will also win the opportunity to come to the WFAA Studio at South Victory to watch the live broadcast of Daybreak. 4 total guests may join the studio visit. Studio visit dates must be agreed upon by WFAA.

Click to bid on the WFAA Daybreak Wreath

This holiday wreath was created by At Home.

Features:

Leave the wreath decorating to the elves! All you need for this beautifully designed wreath from At Home is a door to hang it on!

This one of kind wreath is decorated with various holiday ornaments, red ribbon, a wooden “joy” sign, and is finished with elf feet dangling below the wreath.

Total Value: $125

Click to bid on the At Home Wreath

This holiday wreath was created by Casa Mañana Theatre.



Features:

• 4 tickets to Tuna Does Vegas February 29, 2020 at 8 p.m.

• Decorated with gold ribbon, play bills, and red ornaments.

Total Value: $316

Click to bid on the Casa Mañana Theatre Wreath

This holiday wreath was created by WFAA Late News.

Features:

Decorated with an 8x10 wooden WFAA decorative sign, a size large WFAA t-shirt, WFAA coffee mug, WFAA lanyard, tv ornament, camera ornament. This wreath also contains signed ornaments with photos of the following on-air talent; Cynthia Izaguirre, Chris Lawrence, Pete Delkus, and Dale Hansen. The winner of this wreath will also win the opportunity to come to the WFAA Studio at South Victory to watch the live broadcast of the news. 4 total guests may join the studio visit. Studio visit dates must be agreed upon by WFAA.

Click to bid on the WFAA Late News Wreath

This holiday wreath was created by Good Morning Texas.



Decorated with an 8x10 wooden WFAA decorative sign, a size large WFAA t-shirt, WFAA coffee mug, WFAA lanyard, tv ornament, camera ornament. This wreath also contains signed ornaments with photos of the following on-air talent; Alana Sarabia, Jane McGarry, and Paige Smith. The winner of this wreath will also win the opportunity to come to the WFAA Studio at South Victory to watch the live broadcast of Good Morning Texas. 4 total guests may join the studio visit. Guests will also get a live on air shout out and will be featured on-air. Studio visit dates must be agreed upon by WFAA.

Click to bid on the Good Morning Texas Wreath