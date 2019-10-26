DALLAS — The Red Cross is offering financial assistance to families who were affected by the North Texas tornadoes.

The organization says families that qualify for the assistance program are eligible to receive $450.

The Red Cross says the program is for residents whose homes were damaged or destroyed in the storms.

Tornado victims can visit an assistance center to fill out an application. For more information, click here.

Red Cross workers will be on site from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 28.

Officials say the funds can be used towards clothes, food, transportation costs or other immediate needs.

There will be two centers available in North Texas, one in Richardson and another in Dallas.

Richardson Senior Center at 820 W. Arapaho, #100

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints at 9509 Midway Road

