Daughter surprises mom with 'Little Wish' to thank her for being her inspiration and rock of the family

Jessica wanted to surprise her to show how much Betty means to them.

DALLAS — Betty Atwood is taking life’s stresses head on.

"It's been a struggle,” Betty said. “I've been making it happen."

Betty’s husband died last year, and she takes care of her daughter who has special needs.

Betty’s other daughter, Jessica, says her mom is the rock of their family. She wanted to surprise her to show how much Betty means to them.

“She’s always been my inspiration to be the best mom you can be,” Jessica said.

Jessica read the surprise to her mom in a letter from Sam Pack Auto Group.

“Well Sam Pack Auto Group is a proud to be part of your North Texas family, and it is our privilege to help our neighbors, when they need it,” the letter read.

“We believe it's important to show support for caregivers, celebrate their sacrifices, and help remind them to take breaks and care for themselves too.”

Betty’s Little Wishes from Sam Pack Auto Group included a $3,000 gift card to NFM for a living room sofa, oversized chair, and a recliner to help Betty create a space to stop, recoup and relax.