She's raising grandkids and caring for a husband who had a stroke. This Texas grandmother deserved a 'Little Wish.'

Carole Miles wanted to thank her granddaughters for their help, so she nominated them for a Little Wish. And she had no idea she would get a wish too.

BALCH SPRINGS, Texas — This content is sponsored by Sam Pack Auto Group.

The year 2020 was not kind to any of us.

But it was more cruel to Carole Miles than to most of us.

On Sept. 29, 2020, Carole's husband was scheduled for back surgery.

“He was walking through the hospital and told me he’d see me in a couple hours,” Carole said. “Four or five hours later, they came out to tell me he’d had a stroke.”

The stroke during surgery left him paralyzed on his left side.

“He’ll probably never walk again. We basically have to do everything for him,” Carole said.

Together, Carole and her husband have raised five grandchildren.

Mariah McDowell, 11, and Morgan Jones, 16, still live with them.

When their grandfather, “Big Daddy,” had the stroke, Morgan and Mariah began helping Carole care for him.

“They have been fantastic about helping us,” Carole said.

“They watch him when I go to the grocery store. They just want to pitch in all the time and do stuff. But I want them to be teenagers and not worry about what’s going on here at home.”

Carole had to dip into her savings to make their home wheelchair accessible.

There was no money or time to give the girls any sort of summer fun.

So, Carole nominated Morgan and Mariah for a Little Wish.

“Sam Pack Auto Group is sending you season passes to Six Flags and Hurricane Harbor,” she said to the girls, as she read a letter revealing the surprise.

They broke out in wide smiles.

The Little Wish also includes gift certificates for art lessons for Morgan and gift cards to a bookstore for Mariah.

Both girls will also receive a $150 gift card to Forever 21 and a $100 gift card to Bath and Body Works each.

But Carole had no idea Sam Pack Auto Group had one more surprise up its sleeve.

She couldn’t hold back tears when she heard she was being granted her own Little Wish, too.

She will receive hundreds of dollars in gift cards to Albertsons for groceries and Home Depot to cover the cost of additional home repairs.

The family is also being treated to meals at IHOP and Texas Roadhouse, two of their favorite restaurants.

“Thank you so much,” she kept saying.

She’s teaching her granddaughters that family takes care of family in the best of times and the hardest of times.