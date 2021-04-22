Texas Dad surprises 14-year-old daughter with Little Wish after long, difficult year

Darrin Klice could see pain in his oldest daughter after several months of virtual school and the loss of a friend in a car crash.

RED OAK, Texas — This content is sponsored by Sam Pack Auto Group.

Back in February, Darrin Klice captured video of his kids sledding in the snow.

Avery, on the verge of turning 14 years old, kept pushing her three siblings on a makeshift sled.

Avery got her turn when dad could jump in and push.

“She’s the oldest, so she kind of helps out with little sisters and little brother,” Darrin explained.

His video captured plenty of laughter.

And was good to hear that, after a year of pain.

“I was looking for work and we were doing school from home and it was really challenging,” Darrin said.

Avery loves soccer.

But the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted sports.

It also interrupted school, which meant time away from her favorite class: a program that partners her with special needs classmates for a physical education course.

“I like working with people with special needs that need help because they’re like the sweetest people,” Avery said. “They’re wholesome. They make my day better. Second period is the best part of the day.”

Last fall, one of those special needs classmates died in a car crash.

And Darrin saw his daughter’s heart break.

“I just wanted to find a little way to cheer her up and let her know we appreciate her for what she does,” he said.

He nominated Avery for a Little Wish, saying she loved art and soccer.

Avery’s wish was granted in a surprise video call.

She thought she was going to see her aunt in Ohio on the other end of the call, but it was WFAA.

She sat beside her father as he read a letter revealing the Little Wish: “Your friends at Sam Pack Auto Group are sending you a $300 gift card for art supplies, plus a soccer net and training gear for your home, and we’re going to help pay for soccer camp.”

Tears filled Avery’s eyes.

“She’s really a great kid,” Darrin said. “I know she’ll find a way to pay it forward to others as well, she does that every day.”

Avery said it was “overwhelming” to be chosen.

“Thank you,” she quietly said.

Darrin and Avery are the first father-child duo to be chosen for a Little Wish.

They are a reminder that, sledding aside, dads often do have their daughters’ backs.