'She deserves to be pampered': Little Wish granted for Parkland nurse’s assistant with 12 grandkids

DALLAS — This content is sponsored by Sam Pack Auto Group.

Ysekia Patt is usually all smiles.

But when she talks about her sister, she gets a little choked up.

“She’s just the best sister,” she said, wiping tears from her eyes.

The sisters are also colleagues at Parkland Hospital in Dallas.

Ysekia prepares operating rooms and Brenda Wright has been a nurse’s assistant for well over a decade.

The last couple of years have been exhausting and frightening for both.

“Trying to keep safe and not bring it home to your family,” Brenda said of working during the COVID pandemic.

Brenda is a mother and grandmother.

She has 12 grandkids – two of them live with her and her husband. Her mother lives with them, too.

And Brenda also lives with grief.

She lost a son six years ago.

Ysekia said Brenda has always made a habit of taking care of everyone else before she takes care of herself.

“She just helps everybody, just anybody,” Ysekia said.

Brenda said it’s because she just likes “to see people happy.”

Ysekia wanted to spoil her sister, so she nominated her for a Little Wish.

And on a surprise video call, Ysekia read Brenda a letter revealing her gift.

“Your Little Wish from Sam Pack Auto includes: a six month unlimited membership to Spa Castle in Carrollton, credit for one massage and one spa service every month for six months, and a $500 gas gift card to help you get to and from the spa.”

Brenda has never had a massage.

But she promised she’d make time to get one every month for the next six months.

“She deserves to be pampered,” Ysekia said. “She’s just a blessing.”