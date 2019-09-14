DALLAS — The biggest day of the year benefiting area nonprofits is quickly approaching.

This year the 11th Annual North Texas Giving Day lands on Sept. 19 and a record-breaking 3,000 nonprofits will benefit from the event.

Ten days of celebrations kicked off on Sept. 9 and will culminate with the signature event on Thursday.

The events include something for everyone in the family. They will feature concerts, nonprofit performances, art installations, prizes, food and beverages and more.

Here are celebration events you can attend around North Texas:

September 11-19:

Lake Highlands Restaurant Week at various participating restaurants, Lake Highlands

September 14:

September 17:

Food Trucks at HALL Park at HALL Park, Frisco, 11 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

September 19:

