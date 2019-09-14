DALLAS — The biggest day of the year benefiting area nonprofits is quickly approaching.
This year the 11th Annual North Texas Giving Day lands on Sept. 19 and a record-breaking 3,000 nonprofits will benefit from the event.
Ten days of celebrations kicked off on Sept. 9 and will culminate with the signature event on Thursday.
The events include something for everyone in the family. They will feature concerts, nonprofit performances, art installations, prizes, food and beverages and more.
Here are celebration events you can attend around North Texas:
September 11-19:
- Lake Highlands Restaurant Week at various participating restaurants, Lake Highlands
September 14:
- Party in the Park! at Finch Park, McKinney, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- NorthPark Center Family Philanthropy Festival at NorthPark Center, Dallas, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- North Texas Performing Arts Celebration Station at The Shops at Willow Bend, Plano, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
September 17:
- Food Trucks at HALL Park at HALL Park, Frisco, 11 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
September 19:
- North Texas Giving Day After School Fun Fest at Comerica Bank, Dallas, 2-6 p.m.
- North Texas Giving Day Richardson Celebration at CityLine Plaza, Richardson, 4:30 – 7 p.m.
- SoDenCo North Texas Giving Day Fair at Parker Square, Flower Mound, 5-7:30 p.m
- Celebration on the Square on the Denton Courthouse Lawn, Denton, TX, 5 – 8 p.m.
- Farmstead Yoga at Heritage Farmstead Museum, Plano, 5:30 – 8 p.m.
- Arlington Gives! Concert and Showcase at Levitt Pavilion, Arlington, 7-9:30 p.m.
- 7th Annual Concert for a Cure at The Eye at The Joule, Dallas, 7-10 p.m. (This is a ticketed event hosted by Leukemia Texas.)
Click here for additional events
