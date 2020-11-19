Joshua ISD Angel Tree hopes to help 360 students during the holiday season

It's an annual outreach event where 360 students in need will receive clothes and 1 to 2 items from their "want list" during the holiday season.

Joshua Independent School District announced Thursday that its fourth annual Angel Tree event will be virtual this year due to COVID-19 precautions.

It's an annual outreach event where 360 students in need will receive clothes and one to two items from their "want list" during the holiday season.

Community members may also purchase gift cards in lieu of clothes and want list items. Anyone interested in participating can register by filling out a form online.

Once the adopters have the items, they're asked to place the unwrapped gifts in a black trash bag.

This year's drop-off location at the district's Service Center at 522 Stadium Dr. in Joshua. Items can be dropped off from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3 and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4.

District officials said the bags will be quarantined at the service center for two days before staff members prepare them for family pick up on Dec. 10-11.