RICHARDSON, Texas — For Jim Searles and his family, it started with serving one fire station in 2013.

"We brought a single turkey dinner out to a Denton fire station," said Searles.

Year after year, their project expanded. He now calls it, "Feed A Hero."

In 2018, Searles and an army of volunteers served more than 4,800 first responders.

The goal this year is to serve 6,000 firefighters and police officers at 350 stations across the Dallas-Fort Worth area, but Searles needs more volunteers.

He currently has 150 volunteers signed up and is searching for at least 200 more.

"These are the guys that run toward danger. You know, it takes a special kind of person to be the one that heads toward the trouble when everyone else is running away from it," he said.

Richardson Paramedic Firefighters Tyler French and Joshua Moreland are grateful for "Feed A Hero." Around the holidays is their busiest time of year, which means their job doesn't stop.

"It's a calling for us, you know. So being away from our families is part of what we knew as we accepted this role," said French.

It's a good feeling when strangers in the community show up with plates of warm food for them.

"This is going to be an awesome treat for us and we are looking forward to it," said Moreland.

If you are interested in volunteering on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, contact info@feedahero.org or sign up at feedahero.org.

