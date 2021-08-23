Plano ISD votes 6-1 to temporarily require masks

Parents can still fill out a medical, religious and philosophical difference form to opt out of the mask requirement.

PLANO, Texas — Plano ISD will temporarily require face masks after an emergency meeting Monday.

The school board voted 6-1 Monday to vote for a temporary mask mandate, with the added caveat that all parents need to do to opt out of the requirement is to fill out a medical, religious and philosophical difference form. There is no approval process by the district. Masks will be required in the district buildings and transportation.

Hundreds of people were present at the meeting to show support for a mask mandate and to protest against it.

The school board discussed Gov. Greg Abbott's order that bans mask requirements in school, according to the board's agenda. The semester began on Aug. 11 and the district was not requiring face masks but was encouraging them. About 90 people signed up to speak during public comment Monday.

The meeting started at 8 a.m. with one agenda item to "discuss and deliberate provisions" of Abbott's order and consult with the board's attorney to get advice "about pending or contemplated litigation," the agenda said.

The meeting room was at capacity and overflowed into the lobby and outside the building.

"I'm disturbed by how many showed up that don't have kids who are in elementary schools from the other side," Christine Fischer said. "I think they showed up in droves because it's political and I don't understand why a health issue is politicized."

Parents on both sides held up their signs: "My child, my choice" and "Mandate masks! Keep us safe!" Some people arrived as early as 6 a.m.

"This doesn't work for us and we're in America," said Michelle Austin. "These are our freedoms and this is all of our freedoms, OK. So I'm speaking about masks, I'm speaking about shots. We have the choice to choose."

That’s the debate outside of Plano ISD right now as an emergency board meeting gets started at 8am.@wfaa pic.twitter.com/0hEnrhkBNI — Tiffany Liou (@tliou) August 23, 2021

Plano ISD's board earlier this month sent Abbott a letter requesting to manage the district's mask policy on their own, not by the governor's order that bans mandates.

"The Board firmly supports the recommendations of the Texas Department of State Health Services and CDC to use face coverings to mitigate the spread of COVID-19," the board said in a statement on Aug. 12. "We strongly encourage and recommend all members of our Plano ISD community to use face coverings."

Collin County Judge Chris Hill issued a statement on Aug. 11 that he does not plan to issue a mask order for Collin County.

North Texas school districts have been deliberating over whether to require masks in class.

Some districts in North Texas are requiring masks, despite Abbott's order and the Texas Supreme Court supporting Abbott in a ruling. Richardson ISD, Dallas ISD and DeSoto ISD are some that are requiring masks in class.