DALLAS — Children in Dallas can get a back-to-school haircut for $5 and the money will benefit a good cause.
'My SALON Suite' in the Lakewood area of is hosting a back-to-school haircut event Sunday.
Children from kindergarten to fifth grade can receive a haircut for a $5 donation. The salon says the money will be donated to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
My SALON Suite is asking for cash donations only. The event is from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 6115 La Vista Drive #200 in Dallas.
More on WFAA:
- Teachers at Granbury get $100 from district to buy school supplies
- Survey: 43% of parents pressured to overspend on back-to-school shopping
- 6 ways to save on back-to-school shopping
- Back to school trends at Dillard's
- 15 apps parents should look out for on their kids' phones
- Back-to-school discounts, freebies for North Texas teachers