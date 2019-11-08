DALLAS — Children in Dallas can get a back-to-school haircut for $5 and the money will benefit a good cause.

'My SALON Suite' in the Lakewood area of is hosting a back-to-school haircut event Sunday.

Children from kindergarten to fifth grade can receive a haircut for a $5 donation. The salon says the money will be donated to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

My SALON Suite is asking for cash donations only. The event is from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 6115 La Vista Drive #200 in Dallas.

