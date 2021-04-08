Dallas mayor's annual Back-to-School Fair to offer school supplies, COVID-19 vaccines

Mayor Eric Johnson says Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available during annual back-to-school fair on Friday, Aug. 6.

DALLAS — The mayor of the City of Dallas hopes his annual Back to School Fair could be an event that encourages more residents to get the coronavirus vaccine.

“I am imploring all of our Dallas residents to please get vaccinated as soon as possible,” said Mayor Eric Johnson, during a press conference on Wednesday.

The passionate plea comes during the same week Dallas County health officials began shifting the COVID-19 risk level to "Red." It indicates there is a high risk of transmission.

“It’s become increasingly clear that while we’ve made tremendous progress against COVID-19, this pandemic is not done with us yet,” said Johnson.

Data shows Dallas County is experiencing another surge in positive COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. Hospitalizations in North Texas are up 321% from June, according to Dallas County Health and Human Services.

Cars continued to line up for drive-thru COVID testing at Ellis Davis Field on Wednesday.

Meantime, The Dallas Mayor’s Office and the Dallas Foundation started distributing raffle prizes this week. More than 120 prizes are going to residents who registered for raffles after receiving vaccines in June and July.

As local leaders continue promoting COVID-19 vaccine, Johnson said the annual Mayor’s Back to School Fair will offer Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccine options during a drive-thru event at Fair Park from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday, Aug. 6, at Gate 16.

“They can pick any of the three vaccines that they want. Any of the three. Or, if they show up at 4 p.m., Walmart will vaccinate them,” Mayor Johnson explained.

On Saturday, Aug. 7, Dallas ISD Trustee Pastor Maxie Johnson is hosting Shake Dallas at South Oak Cliff High School. The free event will include an opportunity fair for teens, a community health fair for the community, and a concert with gospel recording artist Dorinda Clark-Cole.

“We’re doing everything necessary, making sure everyone is going to be safe,” said Trustee Johnson.