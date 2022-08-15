'We care': Community groups gather to greet South Oak Cliff HS students on first day of school

A large group of Black men and their supporters gave smiles and high-fives to students returning to South Oak Cliff High School for the first day of school.

DALLAS — Excitement was on many students' faces as they waited outside South Oak Cliff High School Monday morning. Many students shared hugs and greetings as they prepared to enter the building for a new school year.

A large group of supporters looked on. The community members showed up for the students’ first day, eagerly waiting to cheer the students on as they marched into the building.

“I am so glad that you all took the time to come out here,” Judge C. Victor Lander told the men and women who showed up to greet the teens.

The community group included many fathers, educators, doctors, judges, police officers, veterans, and a variety of other volunteers. They formed a line at the school’s entrance, giving each student a high-five as they entered.

“We recognize that the youth of Dallas need to have some Black males to look at who are positive, and trying to do something positive for the community,” Lander explained.

The men call themselves community stakeholders. They said their presence was intentional and the support they’re offering to the students and the high school is significant.

“A lot of these kids are coming from broken homes. A lot of them, from single parent homes. Sometimes they have support, sometimes they don’t. A lot of times their support system will be their actual peers,” explained Isaac Hasty, co-founder of a community empowerment group called The Council.

The men and women supporting them say they want the teens to know they care and are willing to be mentors and role models for the students.

“I know it does wonders for a lot of children who actually left home today, where no one was there to say we believe in you. Nobody was there to say 'I support you. I love you. I’m here for you,'” Hasty said.

Administrators say showering the students with the circle of support speaks volumes. They said, on the S.O.C. High School campus, the focus remains on success over circumstances.