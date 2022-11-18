Meadows Museum hosts 'Picturing You!' event on National Adoption Day

The Meadows Museum, located on the SMU campus, is hosting the special event celebrating National Adoption Day.

DALLAS — This year on National Adoption Day, November 19th, the Meadows Museum located on the SMU campus, is hosting “Picturing You!” from 2-4 p.m.

The event, modeled after the museum’s Family Day experiences, is free of charge.

With the goal of celebrating the creation of new families through foster care, kinship care, and adoption, School and Family Programs Manager Laura Mancini, an adoptive mother, is optimistic this becomes an annual gathering.

“My hope is that this is just the beginning. While all kinds of families are welcome, our primary goal for this program is to build a community through the shared experiences of families built through adoption, foster care, and kinship care. I would love to see the same faces back year after year. I would love for the Meadows Museum to become a gathering space for families like mine,” said Mancini.

There will be multi-sensory experiences designed to encourage creativity, collaboration and conversation. Activities include family portraits, story time, music therapy, a scavenger hunt, figure drawing, a photo booth, plus a special reading of “Surrounded by Love: An Open Adoption Story” by author Allison Olson.

In addition to these activities, a special tour will look at works created by artists with personal ties to adoption including Joaquín Sorolla y Bastida, Bartolomé Esteban Murill, and Alberto Giacometti.