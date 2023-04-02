Outdoor warning sirens in North Texas aren't just for tornadoes. Here's when they will activate

Besides tornadoes, the sirens will also sound off for other weather events or emergencies.

DALLAS — While spring is dubbed severe weather season in North Texas, powerful storms can happen at any time of the year in the area.

And with these types of storms comes the potential for heavy rain, strong winds, large hail and even tornadoes.

Certain aspects of severe weather can also trigger outdoor warning sirens across the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

And no, these sirens aren't just to warn about tornadoes. They can be utilized for various weather conditions or other emergencies. They are primarily meant to warn those who are outdoors of incoming storms

Do not rely on them as your primary source of severe weather information or for warnings! And do not expect to hear them going off in your home amongst the rain, wind, and hail as a storm is hitting. This is why it is important to have multiple ways of getting weather warnings including apps - download the WFAA app here - TV, and/or a weather radio.

Many North Texas cities such as Dallas, Arlington and Plano have the same criteria for activating their warning sirens.

Criteria

(Note: There might be a slight variance on hail size depending on the city.)

Sirens will be activated when:

A tornado warning is issued for the area

A severe thunderstorm warning with wind speeds at or above 70 mph is issued

Trained storm spotters report a tornado in the area

Hail 1.5" in diameter or greater is possible

There are other types of situations deemed an emergency by city officials

Stay prepared

As always, it's best to be prepared when there's a possibility of severe weather in North Texas -- no matter the time of year.