A power outage caused by downed transmission lines in southeastern Garland on Sunday could last through Friday for some, Garland Power and Light said Monday.

About 400 homes in Garland were left without power after a brief storm blew through the area Sunday afternoon, knocking down 18 poles along transmission lines that also carry electric service to the area.

"While the neighborhoods without power have underground service to the individual homes, the lines that carry the power to the point that the service goes underground must be rebuilt," GP&L said in a Monday release.

Those lines are located on Wynn Joyce Road from Larkin Lane to Bluffview Drive.

Garland Power and Light first said repairs could take 24-48 hours before the updated estimate Monday.

Garland police blocked off access to the Club Creek neighborhood Sunday evening while GP&L, as well as ONCOR, made repairs.

Spotty storms lifted north through North Texas for much of the day. One of those storms carrying strong wind passed through the area between 3:30 and 4 p.m., likely causing the damage in Garland.

This small storm is packing a punch. Heavy rain and gusty winds heading to eastern Dallas County, northwest Kaufman County and parts of Rockwall County if it holds together over the next hour or so. #wfaaweather pic.twitter.com/7qS4cHDDTs — Jesse Hawila (@JesseWFAA) October 7, 2018

Garland Power and Light offered these tips to anyone experiencing a prolonged power outage:

• Use an ice chest to keep perishable foods and medication cold. Monitor the temperature with a thermometer.

• A full, closed freezer will hold its temperature for about 48 hours.

• To prevent carbon monoxide exposure, only use portable generators outside in well-ventilated areas, never inside a home or garage.

• Do not connect a generator directly to household wiring. Instead connect it directly to what you are powering. For example, you may wish to run your refrigerator and a few lamps.

• Unplug electronics to keep them from being damaged by a power surge when electric service is restored.

• Close blinds and drapes to help keep your home cool.

• If your home is becoming uncomfortably warm, drink plenty of fluids and avoid doing any strenuous work.

• You can also take a bath or shower to cool off, or sponge yourself with cool water. Avoid caffeine and alcohol.

• If you feel it is too warm to stay in your home, go to a library, theater, school, shopping mall or other air-conditioned facility during the warmest part of the day.

• Flashlights are a safe way to light your home during a power outage.

• Use careful supervision if lighting your home with candles.

Charge mobile devices at a friend or relative's home, at your workplace, or while driving in your car.

Never leave a person or pet in a parked vehicle, even if the windows are open.

During a power outage, water is still safe for drinking and washing.

Communicate with family and neighbors to share updates or check if they need assistance.

