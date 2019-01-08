Nineteen people were arrested during a four-day sting targeting child pornography suspects in Collin County.



Officials said investigators from a dozen federal, state and local law enforcement teamed up with Collin County Sheriff's Office to execute warrants from July 8-12 during "Operation Athena."

Three of those arrested each face a charge of online solicitation of a minor: Harold Henson, Ryan Birkland and Johnathan Nestick.

Others face a charge with possession of child pornography: Fredrick Dufour, Travis Carnes, Ronnie Lorenz, Derald Hamlett, Jose Guajardo, Robert Dickens, Michael Welborn, Sean Bartlett, Adam McKinney, Andrew Pfahler, William Johnson, Dennis McCarthy, Jason Stuart, Anas Alhesan, Douglas Barron and a juvenile who has not been publicly identified.

Officials said they also found electronics that will undergo further review.

