Carrollton police are looking for a man who had a little trouble with his SUV during a suspected burglary on Tuesday morning.

Surveillance video released by police shows the man pulling up to a garage in the 1900 block of Robin Meadow Drive about 9 a.m. After driving into an alley, he stops near a trailer parked outside of the garage and gets out of his SUV.

But as he walks toward the trailer, his SUV starts rolling backward, out of the alley. The man notices this in time and takes off for the runaway SUV, which still had its driver-side door open.

He was able to hop into the driver's seat and put the SUV in park before driving away several minutes later.

Anyone who can identify the man is asked to call Carrollton police at 972-466-3333 or email tips to CrimeTips@CityofCarrollton.com.

