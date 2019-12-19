DALLAS — One person was shot during an attempted robbery near Emily Road and Coit Road just before midnight Wednesday.

Police on scene say three masked men approached the victim at the Winding Way Apartments and attempted to rob him.

The suspects then shot the victim in the chest and fled the scene, according to Dallas police.

The victim was transported to the hospital and his condition is unknown at this time.

