One person killed in crash on Sam Rayburn Tollway, troopers say

One person died early Sunday morning in a crash on the Sam Rayburn Tollway, officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

The crash happened around 4:35 a.m. near the Independence Parkway exit.

The driver was headed north in a Dodge Challenger at what troopers described as a "high rate of speed." They had been in the center lane and as they approached another vehicle headed north, the driver lost control of their car. The Challenge went onto the grassy shoulder of the tollway before hitting a guardrail and a large metal sign support, officials said.

The driver was ejected from the car at some point during the crash, according to officials. They were the only person in the car at the time and died at the scene.