One person was killed and a 14-year-old girl was wounded in a shooting in northwest Dallas early Saturday, police said.

The shooting happened about 2 a.m. near an apartment building in the 3000 block of Clydedale Drive, northwest of Dallas Love Field.

The first victim was found dead in the breezeway of the apartment building, police said.

The second victim, the 14-year-old girl who had been shot multiple times, was taken to Children's Medical Center. Her condition was unknown.

Detectives could not find any witnesses or surveillance video of the shooting, police said. They were still investigating Saturday morning and no suspects were in custody.

