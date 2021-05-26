One person hurt in Denton police shooting, officials say

Police said no officers were injured in the incident.

DENTON, Texas — Updated at 7:05 a.m. with additional information from police.

One person was hurt early Wednesday in a police shooting in Denton, officials said.

Officers responded around 2:20 a.m. to a disturbance call at an apartment complex on the 2400 block of South Interstate 35E, Chief Frank Dixon said during a news conference.

A 911 caller had told dispatchers that about an hour before they called, there was something in the complex that sounded like a couple of gunshots and possibly a woman being hit, Dixon explained. Then 45 minutes later, the caller heard loud bangs from inside an apartment that he believed were gunshots or a woman being thrown across the room or against a wall, at which point he called 911.

The first officer on scene heard gunshots from inside as they were approaching, so he held his ground, did not approach and called for backup, according to Dixon.

As a second and third unit got to the scene, the officers made a plan to approach the apartment on the ground floor and try to make contact with the suspect inside. At some point, the front door opens, a hand with a gun comes out and points it at the direction of officers before going back into the apartment, Dixon said.

"A couple of seconds later," the door opens up and a man came out holding a woman around the waist as well as a pistol. He walked out towards the officers and makes contact with them before shortly thereafter retreating back inside the apartment.

The "officers don't force the issue, they don't press to go inside," Dixon detailed as he explained what happened. "They were being prompted by the male throughout this ordeal to make entry into the apartment, which they did not do."

A short while later, while the officers were still on the side of the apartment building, the front door opened up, and "very quickly" the suspect came out a third time, holding the woman and the pistol again, Dixon said.

Officers backed up to give them some room and create distance between themselves and the two. They were giving him commands like "drop the gun" and trying to communicate with him, according to Dixon. At some point in that exchange, the man allegedly shot towards the officers and they returned fire, striking him twice.

He was hit in the torso and fell to the ground. The officers moved the woman and pistol away from and started first aid "immediately," Dixon said.

They called for first responders to take him to a local facility for treatment, and he is expected to survive his wounds. Officials said he is around 39 years old.

The woman, who officials said is around 29 years old, was not injured to the point of needing medical attention, Dixon said.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

Officials held a news conference at 6:30 a.m. to provide more information, which is available to watch below.