One person dead, another injured in Little Elm boat crash, police say

Police believe the boat collided with rocks underneath a bridge.

LITTLE ELM, Texas — One person is dead and another is injured after a boat crashed Sunday in Little Elm, police said.

Officers received a call around 11:35 p.m. about a boating accident that happened under the F.M. 720 bridge.

Police said they believe the boat involved collided with rocks underneath the bridge, ejecting all six passengers.

One passenger died at the scene due to a suspected head injury. according to officers. Another person was transported to a local hospital for their injuries.

All other passengers have been accounted for.