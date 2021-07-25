One person dead after early morning crash near Northeast Loop 820

The police department was notified by Ford's SYNC 911 Assist around 1:45 a.m. Sunday of a possible crash, officials said.

HURST, Texas — One person was found dead after a crash early Sunday near Northeast Loop 820, Hurst police said.

The police department was notified by Ford's SYNC 911 Assist around 1:45 a.m. of a possible crash, and officers were dispatched to the coordinates provided from the vehicle's GPS, according to police.

Officers found one overturned vehicle when they got to the scene near the 100 block of the southbound lanes of Northeast Loop 820. One person police said was "associated" with the crash was also pronounced dead on scene, police said.