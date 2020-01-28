DALLAS — One person was critically injured in a house fire early Tuesday, a Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesperson said.

The fire broke out shortly before 2 a.m. at a one-story home on the 2300 block of Metropolitan Avenue, according to fire officials.

Firefighters could see flames coming from the front windows of the home when they arrived and began to work to put the fire out, extinguishing it "in a short period of time," the spokesperson said.

The person who was rescued from the house was taken to the hospital as medics performed life-saving measures on them, including CPR, officials said.

A dog did not survive the fire, fire personnel at the scene said.

Crews are still investigating the cause of the fire, according to firefighters on scene.

