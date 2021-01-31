One person critically injured in Fort Worth fire, officials say

Crews were able to contain the fire in about 15 minutes and said no one else was injured.

One person was critically injured in a house fire Saturday night in Fort Worth, officials said.

When crews arrived to the home on the 1400 block of East Baltimore Avenue, they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the one-story building.

They immediately began to fight the fire and look for someone whom dispatch had told them might be inside the house, according to officials. Crews were able to rescue a man from the fire and began to treat him.

He was in critical condition when first responders took him to a local hospital for further treatment, officials said.

