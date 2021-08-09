1 man dead after being hit by multiple vehicles; Dallas Police still looking for one of the drivers

The first car that hit the man kept driving while the other vehicles stopped, according to officers on the scene.

Police are looking for the driver of a hit-and-run overnight Monday that left one person dead at the scene.

On Monday, Aug. 9 around 3:23 a.m., officers responded to an accident in the 6400 block of Great Trinity Forest Way. This is southwest of Pemberton Hill Park and near the Trinity Forest Golf Club.

A man was in the westbound lanes on Great Trinity Forest Way when multiple vehicles hit him, according to the Dallas Police Department. So far, police haven't clarified why the man was in the street.

The Dallas Fire-Rescue Department pronounced the man dead from his injuries at the scene.