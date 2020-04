A woman was killed and a man was taken to the hospital after a motorcycle crashed Saturday, Hurst police said.

The motorcycle crashed near the 700 block of Airport Freeway when it hit a wall on one of the managed lanes, according to police.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, which police are still investigating.

