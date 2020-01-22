At least one person was killed in a fire overnight Wednesday, a spokesperson for the Fort Worth Fire Department said.

The victim was an elderly woman, fire officials said at the scene.

The fire started sometime before 4:30 a.m. on the 2100 block of Hudson Street, which is a mostly residential area.

When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke coming from the front of the house and heavy flames upon entering the front area, according to the spokesperson.

WFAA

The woman was found in the back of the home by firefighters.

The spokesperson emphasized the importance of having working smoke alarms, saying firefighters did not hear any smoke alarms going off within the home.

They also noted that all doors in the home were open, which is discouraged when sleeping to prevent fires from spreading quickly.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

