One person was killed early Sunday in a fiery crash on the 400 block of North Prairie Creek Road, a spokesperson for the Dallas Police Department said.

The person was driving south on the roadway at the time of the crash, the spokesperson said. They were allegedly speeding and did not stay in one lane of traffic before going west off the road and hitting a tree around 1:15 a.m.

Their truck then caught fire, the spokesperson said. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are working to notify next of kin, according to the spokesperson.

