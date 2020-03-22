One person was killed after they crashed into a concrete barrier on Interstate 20 on Sunday morning, Arlington police said.

The crash happened around 11:15 a.m. near I-20 and State Highway 360.

The driver was heading west on I-20 to go north on Texas 360, according to police, when they lost control and left the road, hitting a concrete barrier.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials will publicly identify the driver once their next of kin have been notified.

No one else was involved in the crash.

Police said they do not know what caused the crash but did note that the roadways were wet at the time.

This is a developing story. Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

More on WFAA: