ARLINGTON, Texas — Arlington Police are investigating a deadly accident that happened shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday on the 6000 block of South Cooper Road, officials told WFAA.

The driver of the vehicle was allegedly driving northbound when they veered and hit a concrete divider in the roadway, kept going and then hit a pole and a natural gas line, according to officers on scene.

The driver of the vehicle was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead on scene, officials said.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident, police said.

Officers did say speed played a factor in the cause of this accident, but that they are investigating other possible factors as well.

This is a developing story. WFAA will continue to update it as we receive more information.