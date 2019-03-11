A man was killed in what investigators believe was a shooting accident early Sunday, a police spokesperson tells WFAA.

The man had been shot in the upper portion of his body, the spokesperson said, and was taken to a local emergency clinic on the 6000 block of Camp Bowie Boulevard by a private vehicle.

Officers arrived at the clinic, Complete Care ER Camp Bowie, and the man was taken to a local hospital, according to the spokesperson.

He died from his wounds, the spokesperson said.

Investigators spoke with witnesses and a suspect in the shooting, the spokesperson said, and believe it was an accident.

This is a developing story. WFAA will update it if there is new information.