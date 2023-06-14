Suspect vehicle crashes during Fort Worth police chase, killing 1 and injuring 2, authorities say

Police say the vehicle lost control and hit a pole, causing it to roll over.

FORT WORTH, Texas — One person is dead and two others are injured after a suspect vehicle crashed during a chase with Fort Worth police on Wednesday, authorities said.

Police said officers were pursuing a possible stolen vehicle in the afternoon when the vehicle lost control and hit a pole, causing it to roll over.

According to police, the vehicle also hit a separate vehicle during the incident near Altamesa Boulevard and Will Rogers Boulevard.

Three people were ejected from the suspect vehicle, according to police. One person died at the scene, while two others were transported to a hospital in unknown condition.

It's unclear if there were any injuries in the other vehicle that was hit.

Police said the investigation will include looking into whether the pursuing officers followed department protocol on chases.