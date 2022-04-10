One dead, two injured in shooting in South Dallas neighborhood, police say

Police responded to the shooting just after 1:45 a.m. on Jerome Street, near Dolphin Road and Interstate 30.

DALLAS — One person is dead, and two others are injured after a shooting in a neighborhood in South Dallas early Sunday, police said.

Police said officers responded just after 1:45 a.m. to the 3200 block of Jerome Street, near the intersection of Dolphin Road and Interstate 30.

According to police, officers found two men and a woman with gunshot wounds. All three were transported to a local hospital by Dallas Fire-Rescue.

Police said one of the men, a 36-year-old, died at the hospital. He has not yet been identified.

The woman is in serious condition in the hospital, and the other man is stable, according to police.