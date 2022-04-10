x
One dead, two injured in shooting in South Dallas neighborhood, police say

Police responded to the shooting just after 1:45 a.m. on Jerome Street, near Dolphin Road and Interstate 30.
DALLAS — One person is dead, and two others are injured after a shooting in a neighborhood in South Dallas early Sunday, police said.

Police said officers responded just after 1:45 a.m. to the 3200 block of Jerome Street, near the intersection of Dolphin Road and Interstate 30.

According to police, officers found two men and a woman with gunshot wounds. All three were transported to a local hospital by Dallas Fire-Rescue.

Police said one of the men, a 36-year-old, died at the hospital. He has not yet been identified.

The woman is in serious condition in the hospital, and the other man is stable, according to police.

Further details, such as a motive, were not released as police continue to investigate. Police said they are investigating the case as a murder and aggravated assault.

