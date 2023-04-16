One dead, suspect arrested after shooting at party in Johnson County, officials say

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office said that deputies and officers from Joshua and Godley responded to an incident where a male was reportedly shot in the face.

JOHNSON COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead and a suspect is in custody following a shooting at a party in Johnson County on Saturday night, officials said.

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office said that deputies and officers from Joshua and Godley responded to an incident where a male was reportedly shot in the face.

Authorities arrived and learned that a fight had broken out at a party and that a person had been shot, according to officials.

The victim was later pronounced dead, the sheriff's office said. He has not yet been identified.

While details remain limited, the sheriff's office said a suspect was identified and was later arrested. He faces charges of kidnapping, evading in a vehicle and evading on foot.

Officials did not immediately say what led to those charges. The sheriff's office added that authorities expect more charges, including murder.