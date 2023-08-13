One dead and one injured after car crashes through home in Dallas, officials say

The crash happened off South Lancaster Road near Simpson Stuart Road in southern Dallas.

DALLAS — One person is dead and another is injured after a car crashed through a home in the southern area of Dallas on Sunday, officials said.

Dallas Fire-Rescue said it responded to the crash around 3:30 p.m. in the 6300 block of South Lancaster Road near Simpson Stuart Road.

According to the fire department, a car went "all the way through" a nearby home. The driver of the vehicle died at the scene, while a passenger was transported to a hospital in unknown condition, officials said.

Officials said there were two people inside the home at the time, but they escaped uninjured. The fire department said an urban search and rescue team assessed the damage to the home and determined no further action was needed regarding the home's structural integrity. The American Red Cross is helping the affected residents.