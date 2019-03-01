Authorities are investigating after a fatal accident at the Buckingham Road crossing in Richardson.

Just before 6 a.m. Thursday morning a car went around the crossing arms and was hit by the northbound Red Line train and killed on impact, according to DART.

One passenger inside the car was transported to a local hospital and there are two passengers on the DART train claiming injuries. One of them was taken to a local hospital as well.

DART customers were transferred to a bus to complete their journey and there is a bus shuttle in place between Spring Valley and LBJ/Central stations.

While authorities investigate, the northbound and southbound DART rail lines in Richardson will be shut down, according to Richardson police.

DART officers are working the crash investigation, Richardson police is assisting with traffic management. There is no estimate on how long rail lines will be shut down.

