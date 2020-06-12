One dead following motorcycle crash near Six Flags in Arlington, police say

Police said the crash occurred when a motorcycle was attempting to pass a minivan.

One person has died following a crash involving a motorcycle near Six Flags in Arlington, police say.

Just before 2:35 p.m., officers responded to the crash in the 2100 block of E. Interstate Highway 30.

According to police, a minivan was traveling east in the inside lane of the freeway when a motorcycle, also traveling east in the inside lane, attempted to pass the minivan by going left while occupying the same lane. The motorcycle struck a concrete barrier on the left shoulder and the driver was ejected, and then was trapped under the van.

Police said the motorcycle drive was pronounced dead at the scene. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the victim once next of kin has been notified.