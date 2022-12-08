One dead after shooting involving Richland Hills police officers, officials say

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas — One person is dead following a shooting involving Richland Hills police officers, officials say.
The shooting occurred near 26 Boulevard and Vance, according to police, just near the border of North Richland Hills and Richland Hills.
The Richland Hills Police Department said no one else was injured and the Texas Rangers are handling the investigation, per protocol.
Crews currently have nearby roads blocked off, as law enforcement continues to investigate the incident.
This is a developing story. We'll update as more information becomes available.