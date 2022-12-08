One dead after shooting involving Richland Hills police officers, officials say

The shooting occurred near 26 Boulevard and Vance, according to police.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas — One person is dead following a shooting involving Richland Hills police officers, officials say.

The shooting occurred near 26 Boulevard and Vance, according to police, just near the border of North Richland Hills and Richland Hills.

The Richland Hills Police Department said no one else was injured and the Texas Rangers are handling the investigation, per protocol.

Crews currently have nearby roads blocked off, as law enforcement continues to investigate the incident.

#NOW @NRHPD investigating a shooting near 26 Blvd and Vance. Roads nearby are blocked off. We can confirm one person is dead lying in the middle of the road. I'll have updates soon. @wfaa pic.twitter.com/dC5tJq0FgP — Jobin Panicker (@jobinpnews) August 12, 2022