One dead after shooting in Everman, police say

One person is dead in Everman after a gun went off inside a vehicle that had four young people inside of it at a convenience store parking lot, Everman's chief of police said.

It's unclear if the four people were juveniles or young adults, and it is still unknown if the gunshot was accidental or intentional, the chief said.

It happened at 5:53 at the Shax convenience store in Everman, police said. When they arrived, they found one male victim with a "single, life-threatening gunshot wound," according to police. The Everman Fire Department arrived on scene and administered CPR. They took the victim to a local hospital, where he died.

Everman police are still investigating and have asked the Texas Rangers for assistance.

