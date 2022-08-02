Week-long event 'Baby Day' helps thousands of Texas child caregivers

Like the name of the organization behind the campaign, Baby Day focuses on the first 3 years of life.

A week-long event is helping thousands of child caregivers across Texas. Like the name of the organization behind the campaign, it focuses on the first three years of life.

In 2018, the North Texas non-profit First3Years launched Baby Day, a one-day event at the Dallas Museum of Art where parents and caregivers could learn about and engage in various activities with their children. From painting to yoga to storytime to sensory play.

The company's Interim CEO Ashley Borthick said by the time a child turns three, 85% of his or her foundational brain development has occurred.

“It’s almost like mini professional development to give them ideas on how they can create experiences for their children at home.” Leah Hanson said. She is the manager of the early learning program at the Dallas Museum of Art.

There are also educational resources to support parents and caregivers and specific situations they might find themselves in.

“There are going to be sessions around managing meltdowns and tantrums," Borthick said. "Challenges for dads and how to engage in your child’s development."

Borthick said she understands the challenges caregivers face, especially in a pandemic. Baby Day is making adjustments as well.

Borthick's team decided to change Baby Day from a one-day event to a week. It was also changed from in-person to now virtual.

Hanson said that’s what makes educational training and activities so important right now.

“The more hands-on experiences we can give children, the more we are building those connections in their brains,” Hanson said.

Borthick also said this gives parents a vehicle to navigate the lessons they can apply at home and discover new sites and activities that will help their children grow.

“You are your child’s best and first teacher, and the Baby Day activities—we’re a vehicle,” Borthick said. “All of this that’s happening at a very young age impacts how we learn and grow that’s lasts a lifetime."

In 2022, Baby Day takes place from February 6-12.