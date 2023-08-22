North Texas' new golf resort is hiring 150 positions

The 660-acre, $520 million golf-centered campus opened in May and has aimed to hire more than 1,000 employees across multiple job fairs and hiring events.

FRISCO, Texas — The new Omni PGA Frisco golf resort is still hiring.

The resort is holding a job fair on Wednesday, Aug. 23, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. as it looks to fill 150 job openings.

The 660-acre, $520 million golf-centered campus opened in May and has aimed to hire more than 1,000 employees across multiple job fairs and hiring events.

The roles up for grabs at Wednesday's job fair include: Food and beverage front of house and back of house; cook; sous chef; engineering; housekeeping; and golf course maintenance, including greenskeeper, equipment technician and management.

Anyone interested in the jobs should visit the Omni PGA Frisco at 4341 PGA Parkway in Frisco on Wednesday.

The destination resort has two 18-hole championship golf courses, 500 guest rooms, 49 suites, 10 four-bedroom luxury ranch homes, eight retail spaces, 13 restaurant and bar options, four pools and a Topgolf lounge, among other highlights and amenities.

At a ribbon cutting marking the opening in May, Abbott praised the partnerships that made the Omni PGA Hotel and Resort a reality.

“Enormous structures and facilities like this don't happen on their own,” Abbott said. “They happen as a result of and they succeed far better when people from disparate fields come together, collaborate together, work together to provide these remarkable facilities.”

Some 8,000 people applied for the 1,000 jobs that the hotel and resort has filled, said Jeff Smith, Omni PGA Frisco Resort vice president and managing director.