Homicide detectives are investigating after officers found an older man dead inside a home in southeast Dallas on Saturday.

The man "appeared to have died from homicidal violence," according to a Dallas police news release.

Officers went to the home in the 8900 block of Craige Drive about 1:30 p.m. on a welfare check. Police have not yet identified the man.

No more details have been released.

Anyone with information about his death is asked to contact homicide detective Sayers at 214-671-3647. Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information that leads an arrest and indictment in the case. Crime Stoppers can be called at 214-373-8477.

