Firefighters respond to old Valley View Mall fire for 2nd time in a month

DALLAS — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report from March, when two firefighters were injured battling a structure fire at the old Valley View Mall.

Firefighters battled a blaze at the old Valley View Center in North Dallas late Friday night, Dallas Fire-Rescue (DFR) officials said.

DFR told WFAA units responded to the one-alarm fire at approximately 11:10 p.m. on April 7. Suppression efforts were defensive from the onset, and the fire was declared extinguished by 1:56 a.m., DFR officials told WFAA.

Units stayed at the scene until 3:30 a.m. and there were no injuries reported.

This marks the second time within a month's times where firefighters have responded to a fire at the old Valley View mall. On March 16, two firefighters were injured battling a structure fire there.

DFR said neither of the firefighters’ injuries were life-threatening, but both members were taken to a local hospital for further evaluation. The cause of the fire was undetermined, WFAA reported.

DFR told WFAA it is working to get more information for the fire overnight Friday and we'll update with those details.