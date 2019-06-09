DALLAS — Authorities are asking parents to stay away from Midlothian High School after the campus was placed on lockdown Friday in response to a possible threat.

School officials say the school was placed on lockdown as a precaution and stressed on its Facebook page that all students and staff are safe.

Police say they are continuing their investigation into the tip of the possible threat made Friday morning. Midlothian police say authorities are following threat assessment protocols and procedures.

MHS says it will continue to update parents as information becomes available.

