Officials: 20 people displaced following Fort Worth apartment fire

Crews were called around 6 a.m. to reports of a fire near 9000 Sunridge Circle. At least eight units were damaged during the fire.
FORT WORTH, Texas — Twenty people are displaced following a two-alarm fire Thursday morning at a Fort Worth apartment complex. 

Crews were called around 6 a.m. about a fire at 9000 Sunridge Circle. When they arrived, they said the fire had spread to the first and second floors of the complex. 

Firefighters called for additional help due to high winds, officials said. It took them about 30 minutes to get the flames under control, according to a spokesperson. 

No injuries were reported but four apartments sustained fire damage. An additional eight units sustained water and smoke damage, according to officials. 

The Red Cross is assisting the 20 people that were displaced due to the fire. The Fort Worth Fire Department said the cause of the fire remains under investigation. 

