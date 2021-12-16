Dallas officers involved in Tony Timpa's in-custody death can be sued, court rules

Tony Timpa's death in August 2016 has been at the center of this legal fight for years.

DALLAS — Note: The video above is a story from 2019.

A federal appeals court says four officers can be sued over the death of a Dallas man while in police custody.

Tony Timpa's death in August 2016 has been at the center of this legal fight for years. Timpa, 32, called 911 for help, saying he was a schizophrenic, was off his prescriptions and had taken cocaine, according to court documents.

In the bodycam video, he is seen handcuffed, face-down with officers on top of him for about 14 minutes. Timpa cries for help then loses consciousness. The family claims that there was excessive force used and bystander liability.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit ruled Wednesday that officers violated his Constitutional rights, which means they can be sued for his death.

A news conference is planned for 11 a.m. Thursday where attorneys and the Timpa family will share their reaction to the ruling.

Court documents say that Dallas officers responded to the incident, which was considered a Crisis Intervention Training (CIT) situation.

The CIT call "informs responding officers that the situation involves an individual who may be experiencing mental health issues," court documents said.

An autopsy report states Timpa died due to toxic effects of cocaine and physiological stress associated with physical restraint. Timpa also had an enlarged heart, medical reports show.

In 2019, three officers were indicted on misdemeanor deadly conduct charges but those charges were dismissed by Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot.

The release of the video was primarily sparked by the charges being dropped.

Creuzot said in 2019 three medical examiners declined to testify in the case.

"In our opinion, there was no crime committed and there was no case to go forward,” Creuzot said in 2019.